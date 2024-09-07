Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at $339,160,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,032 shares of company stock worth $29,854,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $150.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

