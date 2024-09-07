Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

