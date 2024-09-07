Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.32. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 89,805 shares changing hands.

Americas Silver Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

