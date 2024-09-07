Analyzing Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and Appian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $536.91 million 12.84 $65.82 million $1.83 101.56 Appian $578.70 million 3.75 -$111.44 million ($1.47) -20.44

SPS Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Appian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.31% 12.41% 10.06% Appian -18.80% -532.05% -14.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SPS Commerce and Appian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 4 6 0 2.60 Appian 1 4 1 0 2.00

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $220.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.51%. Appian has a consensus target price of $39.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.49%. Given Appian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Appian is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Appian on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment, an electronic data interchange solution that scales as a business grows, where companies use a single system to manage orders and logistics from various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces; and Analytics product that enables organizations to enhance visibility into how products are selling through a single connection across various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces, as well as enhances access and usage of sales and inventory data through a combination of analytics applications, network of connections, and industry-leading expertise. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which simplifies the communication of robust, accurate item data by automatically translating item attributes, and hierarchies; and community product that allows organizations to accelerate digitization of their supply chain and improve collaboration with suppliers through change management and onboarding programs. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.