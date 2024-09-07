Analyzing Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 17.45% 16.41% 5.40% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 5 21 2 2.89 Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fiserv and Baosheng Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fiserv currently has a consensus target price of $174.32, suggesting a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiserv and Baosheng Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $383.42 million 259.50 $3.07 billion $5.35 31.79 Baosheng Media Group $921,834.00 3.58 -$1.85 million N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Volatility and Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats Baosheng Media Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

