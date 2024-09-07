Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

