Antal Rohit Desai Sells 35,220 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,680,946.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,063.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Antal Rohit Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,016,102.85.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,240,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,946 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth $14,233,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 162,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRCT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

