Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 48,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 47,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $220.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.15.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cfra raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

