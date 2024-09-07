Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.62.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $220.82 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.