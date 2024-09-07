Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,482 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $116.64 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $118.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

