Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 202,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $1,775,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 4.2 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

