Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,140,000 after purchasing an additional 119,043 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.6 %

MELI stock opened at $1,986.05 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,064.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,814.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,660.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,141.25.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

