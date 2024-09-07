Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,233 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

