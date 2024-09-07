Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,626 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 39,793 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 14,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 148,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 118,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.