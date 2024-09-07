Arizona State Retirement System Buys 856 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $169.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

