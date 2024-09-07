Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Welltower Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.