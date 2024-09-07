Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.90 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after purchasing an additional 940,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

