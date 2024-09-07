Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

HUM stock opened at $357.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.41. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

