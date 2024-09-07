Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.19 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $63.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

