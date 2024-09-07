Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.94 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 391,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 141,219 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

