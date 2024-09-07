Arizona State Retirement System Has $20.53 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $243.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.19 and its 200-day moving average is $248.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

