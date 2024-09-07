Arizona State Retirement System Has $23.01 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Zoetis by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $8,831,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $189.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

