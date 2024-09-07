Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

