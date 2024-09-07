Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average is $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

