Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 74,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

