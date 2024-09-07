Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Copart by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $49.46 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

