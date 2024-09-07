Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SHW opened at $360.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $371.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.22 and its 200 day moving average is $324.88. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

