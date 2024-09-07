Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,754 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after buying an additional 1,790,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $160.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average is $141.16. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

