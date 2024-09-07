Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,058 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,553,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 65,049 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 56,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.