Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 483 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $249.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

