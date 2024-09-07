Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after buying an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,593,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $234.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $236.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Read Our Latest Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.