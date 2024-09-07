Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,893 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

