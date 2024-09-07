Arizona State Retirement System Sells 295 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $283.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.87. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

