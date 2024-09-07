Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $194,000.

NYSE ABG opened at $221.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $277.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.58.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 27.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

