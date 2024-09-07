Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.08.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $119.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.20. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

