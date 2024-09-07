Aspiriant LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $33,912,466,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,677,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,360 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,531,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,146,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,369,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,887 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $220.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

