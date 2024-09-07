AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

