Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,874 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 3.7 %

AUR opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.78. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.