Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the auto parts company's stock. Wolfe Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.96% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.46.

Shares of ALV opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $89.37 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,996,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after acquiring an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,111,000 after purchasing an additional 281,956 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

