AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,090.35 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,058.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,996.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

