Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 18.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 203,274 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,106,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 177,692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 959,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 221,567 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

