Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 18.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 203,274 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,106,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 177,692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 959,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 221,567 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Price Performance
Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.
Get Our Latest Report on Banco Santander
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.