Bank of America Lowers Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $34.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of CNM opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Core & Main by 3.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Core & Main by 1,103.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 495,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after purchasing an additional 454,046 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Core & Main by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 12.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 176,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

