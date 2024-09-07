Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.15.

Ciena Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 4.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 17.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ciena by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

