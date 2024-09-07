Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 18,572 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2,358.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $118.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.37. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.