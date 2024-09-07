Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.27 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $17,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $1,627,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,911,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 482,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 187,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,073,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 825,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of CWK opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

