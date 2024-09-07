Barclays Begins Coverage on Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $439.00.

NYSE:EG opened at $383.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.74. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Everest Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

