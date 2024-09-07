Barclays Initiates Coverage on Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.2% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 77.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.