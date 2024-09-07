Barclays Lowers Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $57.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

