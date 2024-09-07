BBR Partners LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,596,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,332,000 after acquiring an additional 98,602 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $4,822,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.8 %

CP stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

