BBR Partners LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BBR Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $94.96 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

